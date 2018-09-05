Is Angelina Jolie Starving to Death Amid Custody Battle with Brad Pitt?

Actor Angelina Jolie, who has been involved in an ongoing custody battle over her six children with her former husband and actor Brad Pitt, stepped out for an outing with the kids.

The 43-year-old actor was spotted on Monday enjoying a hike with four of the six children she shares with the Fight Club actor, reports dailymail.co.uk. According to the latest reports, the star actress is starving herself as she has stopped eating and is on the verge of a collapsing. Her health is deteriorating ever since she parted ways with Brad Pitt.

Also Read: Here are some unknown secrets about Angelina Jolie

“Angie has stopped eating almost entirely and has now shrivelled down to 76 pounds. Angie’s an emotional and physical wreck — and she’s on the verge of collapse! She’s practically living on ice cubes, and she’s so anorexic her skin is sagging and her bones are almost breaking. She needs help, and fast.”

“There’s almost no subcutaneous fat on her arms and her cheeks have no fat either, which is very alarming. Whereas on the other hand, the other sources have revealed that there is no truth in the story. The sources told, “The actress starving to death story is “bizarre” which keeps popping up and is ‘untrue’.”

After divorce battle now the actress is on custody battle with Pitt. On a professional front, Jolie will soon be seen in Maleficent 2.