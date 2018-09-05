PM Modi & President Kovind Wishes Teachers On Twitter

HAPPY TEACHERS DAY!!!

Here are the Twitter posts of our President & Prime Minister wishing the teachers.

While Prime Minister Narendra Modi had met up with the National Teachers’ Award 2017 winners on Teachers’ Day Eve, President Ram Nath Kovind had shared his greetings on Twitter:

On Teachers’ Day, I pay homage to Dr S. Radhakrishnan and extend heartiest greetings to all teachers of our nation. May our great gurus continue to help and guide us in building a nation and world full of wisdom, peace and harmony #PresidentKovind — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) September 5, 2018

He said, “A characteristic feature of our culture and heritage has been the Guru-Shishya Parampara. We are very fortunate and blessed as a civilization to have always had, since time immemorial, great gurus who have led seekers of truth to their goal. Today, on Teachers’ Day, we remember the lasting contributions made by the former President, Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan, an eminent scholar and educationist. Let us pray, on this auspicious day, that our Gurus continue to help and guide us, individually and collectively, in building a nation and world defined by wisdom, peace and harmony”.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi too posted his wishes on his Twitter handle: