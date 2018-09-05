IndiaNEWS

PM Modi & President Kovind Wishes Teachers On Twitter

Sep 5, 2018, 10:32 am IST
Teachers' Day
Teachers' Day wishes by President & Prime Minister

Here are the Twitter posts of our President & Prime Minister wishing the teachers.

While Prime Minister Narendra Modi had met up with the National Teachers’ Award 2017 winners on Teachers’ Day Eve, President Ram Nath Kovind had shared his greetings on Twitter:

He said, “A characteristic feature of our culture and heritage has been the Guru-Shishya Parampara. We are very fortunate and blessed as a civilization to have always had, since time immemorial, great gurus who have led seekers of truth to their goal. Today, on Teachers’ Day, we remember the lasting contributions made by the former President, Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan, an eminent scholar and educationist. Let us pray, on this auspicious day, that our Gurus continue to help and guide us, individually and collectively, in building a nation and world defined by wisdom, peace and harmony”.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi too posted his wishes on his Twitter handle:

