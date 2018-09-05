Ranveer Singh loses his temper over a man for rash driving: VIDEO

Ranveer Singh is the ultra-cool man of Bollywood but if something wrong takes place, get ready to see the serious side of him. The same took place when a man drove his car so rashly that he would have got a close shave from the car in which Ranveer Singh was traveling.

A man posted a video where he alleged that Singh misbehaved with him. He also tweeted that the Simmba actor abused him in front of his family. In the video shared, one can see Singh reprimanding the driver for his careless driving. Reportedly, the man driving the car was handling the mobile phone.

Earlier, Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli schooled a man who littered the road.

Watch Ranveer Singh’s video below.

Badtameez insaaan

Baat karne ki tameez nahi tum jaise insaan ko ye bhi nahi pata ki kisi ki maa bahan ke saamne itni gaali kon deta hai pagal insaan agar yahi attitude raha to jaldi hi sadak par aa jayega pahle loge se baat karne ki tameez seekh phir hero bannaa flop actor-? pic.twitter.com/KgZqnFfE8e — Aquariussandesh (@aquariussandesh) September 3, 2018

