Teachers Day 2018 : Greatest Indian teachers of all times

On Teachers Day, lets remember some of our famous Indian teachers throughout Indian history

Chanakya

Chanakya or Kautilya is the first famous Indian scholar who was a professor of political science and economics at the Takshila University (in the Punjab province of Pakistan). He earned his education from the same ancient university where he later became an Acharya (teacher). He authored two famous books on political thesis Arthshastra and Neetishastra. Kautilya played an important role in establishing the first ever-recorded dynasty in India – the Maurya Empire. In popular texts he found a worthy successor in Chandragupta Maurya and helped him overthrow King Dhana Nanda. He was chief advisor to both Chandragupta and his son Bindusara

Gautam Buddha

Buddha was born near Kapilavastu in Nepalese Terai.

Before he became Buddha, Siddhartha lived a life of luxury until he was 29 years old. After the young prince witnessed old age, sickness and death he renounced his princely life in search of the key to freedom from sorrow. On his teachings, Buddhism was formed. He is believed to have lived and taught mostly in Eastern India.

The word Buddha means ‘awakened one’ or ‘enlightened one’.

Aryabhatta

The great mathematician and astronomer was the head of an educational institute at Pataliputra (Patna, Bihar), where he went for his advanced level studies. It is also believed Aryabhata was the principal head at Nalanda University later in his life.

He is commonly known as the ‘inventor of zero’. He had an observatory, to study terrestrial or celestial events, at both places. His works on mathematics have survived the test of time, especially the ones discussed in Aryabhatiya and Arya-Siddhanta on trigonometry, algebra and arithmetic.

Swami Vivekananda

The valiant monk who proclaimed in America the greatness of Hinduism and of Indian culture at a time when the West regarded India as a land of barbarians.

The beloved disciple of Sri Ramakrishna Paramahamsa.He was the living embodiment of sacrifice and dedicated his life to the country and yearned for the progress of the poor, the helpless and the downtrodden.