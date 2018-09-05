AutoNEWSPakistan

This Lamborghini is Not Just About its Engine But a Lot About its Paint

Sep 5, 2018, 09:25 am IST
Less than a minute
Lamborghini
gold Lamborghini

Lamborghini, as we all know is a luxurious car that costs around crores. But what if the branded car comes in gold?

An 18k gold foil Lamborghini Aventador S arrived in Islamabad, Pakistan last week and it is still the talk of the town on social media in the country.

This luxury car was imported from the UK and cost the owner Rs185 million, including import customs duties and taxes of over 100 million, as stated in a report published by a Pakistan-based newspaper.

The car belongs to Kunwar Moeez Khan, a property tycoon, who shared pictures of his prized possession on his Facebook page.

READ ALSO:  AK-47 Makers Turns Their Attention To Create Electric Cars

His FACEBOOK VIDEO of the car too garnered equal attention:

Lamborghini Aventador S was first revealed on Dec 19, 2016, at the Sant’ Agata factory in Italy.

The car features a 6,498cc engine producing 750bhp with a top speed of 217Mph.

Tags

Related Articles

Jan 29, 2018, 07:14 pm IST

Bollywood Superstars who started off as Junior actors

Jul 22, 2018, 08:00 pm IST

Hot Bikini Pics of Croatian President are Fake: It Is a Sexy American Model- See Pics

Jul 12, 2017, 07:16 pm IST

Retirement age of army doctors increased to 65 years !

daily horoscope
Jul 17, 2017, 06:57 am IST

Daily Horoscope: Your day today

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2018, All Rights Reserved.
Close