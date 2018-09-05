This Lamborghini is Not Just About its Engine But a Lot About its Paint

Lamborghini, as we all know is a luxurious car that costs around crores. But what if the branded car comes in gold?

An 18k gold foil Lamborghini Aventador S arrived in Islamabad, Pakistan last week and it is still the talk of the town on social media in the country.

This luxury car was imported from the UK and cost the owner Rs185 million, including import customs duties and taxes of over 100 million, as stated in a report published by a Pakistan-based newspaper.

The car belongs to Kunwar Moeez Khan, a property tycoon, who shared pictures of his prized possession on his Facebook page.



READ ALSO: AK-47 Makers Turns Their Attention To Create Electric Cars

His FACEBOOK VIDEO of the car too garnered equal attention:



Lamborghini Aventador S was first revealed on Dec 19, 2016, at the Sant’ Agata factory in Italy.

The car features a 6,498cc engine producing 750bhp with a top speed of 217Mph.