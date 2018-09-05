entertainmentLatest NewsNEWS

Video of a cute little girl sleeping in class room goes viral on internet : Watch Here

Sep 5, 2018, 12:49 pm IST
The influence of social media is helping us to stay connected with people from all over the world.People regularly share cute videos of their infants and toddlers. In a video showing a little girl sleeping in class room went viral on social medias.

The girl has been called by her name Mansi, but she refuses to budge even when she is woken up several times by her classmate and her teacher.

One of her classmates tries hard to wake her up but the this sleepy head is just not bothered that she is in her classroom and is taking her sleep without noticing the people around.

The little girl changes her position, opens her eyes for once and again gets back to sleep.

 

