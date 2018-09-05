Yuvraj Singh and wife Hazel Keech Trolled for a Pose During Their Italy Vacation

Indian cricketer Yuvraj Singh was on a holiday to Italy with his wife Hazel Keech and the two had posed adjacent the Leaning Tower of Pisa. Hazel obviously wanted to have a perfect picture for their vacy, but hubby Yuvi focused on the camera a tad bit too much. So instead of trying to hold the Leaning Tower of Pisa, Yuvraj’s pose looked like Balle Balle.

Little did Yuvi know that the pose would invite a troll from none other than Hazel. The Bodyguard actress took to social media and posted the picture. What caught our attention was the caption of the snap which read, “When my Munda is told to hold up the leaning tower of Pisa….. it’s not only the wrong way but it looks like Balle Balle.” She also went on to use hashtags like Tourism gone wrong” and “unintentionally funny”. “Tourism gone wrong but we got there in the end. Throw back to a happy holiday.”

Also Read: (Video) Cuteness Overload! Watch Dhoni’s Daughter Ziva’s Cute Dance Moves

Yuvraj Singh was last seen in action in the IPL 2018, for Preity Zinta’s Kings XI Punjab. Recently, he was in the news for lashing out at the NCA critics after a BCCI official spoke about Wriddhiman Saha’s injury.