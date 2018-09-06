After Typhoon, The People Now Shelter From 6.7 Earthquake

After the onslaught of Typhoon Jebi, the people of Japan are now facing the tremors of a 6.7 earthquake.

Japan’s northern island of Hokkaido witnessed landslides due to the strong 6.7 earthquake, injuring and trapping residents and cutting power in several areas.

The earthquake occurs on Thursday at 03:08 AM.

At least 125 people were injured and at least 10 people had been taken to hospital with injuries, one of them serious, it said. The news agencies reported that at least 20 people were missing in the landslides.

The Japan Meteorological Agency (JMA) said that the earthquake posed no tsunami threat. The US Geological Survey said it struck some 68km southeast of Sapporo, Hokkaido’s main city.

The flight to and fro from the country have been cancelled.

Several incidents of house collapses and landslides have also been reported from various parts of the island.