Hot Bollywood Actress Ignores Girl Child Begged for Food and Walked Away: Video

India’s only Playboy model and Bollywood actress, Sherlyn Chopra stays in the news due to various controversies she makes as often. Sherlyn started her career with modelling after becoming famous in the fashion world she shifted to the films. She has done films like Timepass, Jawani Deewani, Dil Bole Hadippa, Vajah Tum Ho etc.

She stays in the news more for her bold and hot avatar rather than acting in the films. Recently, a video of her making the rounds on the internet in which she can be seen coming out of a shop where a little girl starts begging in front of her. But Sherlyn ignores her and walks away.

Watch the video here:

This video is grabbing all the attention on the social media. Social media users are giving their views on this video. Some are trolling her and criticizing her while some are justifying her by saying that at that time probably Sherlyn Chopra wouldn’t have a purse with her, because of that he has not given anything to the beggar and has ignored it.