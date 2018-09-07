After becoming a star it is important for the actors to take care of their image as it can make or break their careers. Ranveer Singh is giving superhit films consecutively. He is now at the top. He has a number of fans. But these Bollywood actors don’t like Ranveer Singh:

Ranbir Kapoor



After giving a few flops and a facing a setback in his career, Ranbir Kapoor is back as a hit hero and all thanks to his recently released film Sanju. To let you know, the main reason why Ranbir Kapoor avoids Ranveer Singh is Deepika Padukone.

Shahid Kapoor

Shahid and Ranveer worked together in the film Padmaavat. But according to the sources, while the shooting of the film, an argument got heated between the two which led them to stop talking to each other.

Salman Khan

Actually, once during a party while they were drunk, they got miffed. This made Salman Khan angry that he even said that he will destroy his career.