Throwback Video: Alia Bhatt reveals about her first celeb crush, first kiss and heartbreak

Bollywood diva Alia Bhatt, who is currently in Bulgaria shooting for her upcoming film Brahmastra with co-star and Ranbir Kapoor.

The speculation of romance brewing between Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor began ever since they started shooting for Ayan Mukerji’s ‘Brahmastra’ in Bulgaria. The rumours gained momentum after the couple entered the wedding reception of Sonam Kapoor-Anand Ahuja walking hand-in-hand.

Reports say that the duo seems to be taking their relationship to the next level and have also been spotted spending quality time with each other’s family.

First, it was her co-star Sidharth Malhotra from Student of the Year, who the actress was rumoured to be dating. Then she was rumoured to have been dating her other co-star from SOTY, Varun Dhawan. Next, in line, Alia Bhatt was linked to her 2 States (2014) co-star Arjun Kapoor.

Now, an old video of the actress has re-emerged on the web in which the actress spills it all – first rumour, celeb crush, girl crush, first kiss and her first breakup! Here’s a heads up for all, Sidharth Malhotra wasn’t her first breakup, nor was he her first kiss (if at all the rumours of them dating are true).

In an interview with Komal Nahata, Alia Bhatt revealed that the first rumour she heard about herself was about dating some boy in her school days. The interview went on to play a Karan Johar rapid fire round of sorts firing one question after another about her love life.

Alia answered that her first celebrity crush was none other than Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan and her first girl crush was none other than the dazzling Kareena Kapoor Khan. Not just that, Alia was also asked how old she was when she had her first kiss.

The Brahmastra actress revealed that she was only 17 when she kissed someone for the first time and then when she was 18, she had her heart broken and cried buckets load over this person she was dating at the time. Whether this was the same person who was her first kiss, we can’t say for sure. But either way, all of this was back in her school days.

