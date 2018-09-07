IndiaLatest NewsNEWSPolitics

Yogi Adityanath Compares Akhilesh Yadav with Aurangzeb for ‘betraying’ his father

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath today slammed Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav for accusing him of creating ‘mess’ in the state.

Sep 7, 2018, 08:10 pm IST
Less than a minute

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath today slammed Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav for accusing him of creating ‘mess’ in the state. Speaking at an event, the CM likened Akhilesh to Mughal emperor Aurangzeb.

Referring to Akhilesh’s act of forcefully removing his father Mulayam Singh Yadav from the SP’s nation president post, Adityanath said that the story of the Samajwadi Party is similar to the story of Aurangzeb who had used force to remove his father from the chair and imprisoned him. He went on to say that Muslims don’t name their children after Aurangzeb because of his infamous cruel nature.

Also Read: Kerala Floods: Yogi Adityanath announces huge financial assistance to flood relief fund

“A person who couldn’t become a man for his father and uncle is today talking about linking himself with you (people). There is one character in history, how he imprisoned his own father. This is why Muslims don’t name their children after Aurangzeb. A story similar to this is also linked with the Samajwadi Party,” he said.

Tags

Related Articles

Sep 27, 2017, 10:36 pm IST

Russia will team up with NASA to build Lunar Space Station

women
Jun 27, 2018, 10:18 am IST

Is India a safe country for WOMEN?  Here is what the survey says

Nov 28, 2017, 05:52 pm IST

5 Actresses who did not break their name after wedding.

SUBRAMANIAN
Aug 27, 2018, 09:21 pm IST

This is the Governments Attitude Towards the Comments of Subramanian Swamy regarding Maldives Election

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2018, All Rights Reserved.
Close