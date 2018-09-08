BJP Plans For 2019 Elections; Meeting Takes Place TODAY

As the 2019 elections are slowly approaching, the parties and the leaders are holding a meeting to think of various strategies to win over the voters.

TODAY, the BJP is set to hold a 2-day meeting with its top officials in Delhi, focusing on the Modi government’s steps for “social justice” and “economic successes”.

According to the party sources, the BJP is to muse on the concerns of the rising fuel prices and the previous UPA government’s “mismanagement of the economy”.

BJP president Amit Shah will deliver the inaugural address in the presence of the party’s top leaders, including Prime Minister Modi, on Saturday afternoon, while the latter is scheduled to give the valedictory speech on Sunday.

The meeting takes place as there is unrest among the upper castes over its push for pro-ST/SC laws.

Significantly, the party has chosen the Ambedkar International Centre, which works to promote the works and ideas of BR Ambedkar, for hosting the meeting.

However, the party has its hands full as the groups claiming to represent the upper castes, its core vote bank, have been protesting the government’s decision to restore the original and stringent provisions of a law on atrocities after the Supreme Court had relaxed those. The groups had called a “Bharat Bandh” on Thursday.

Senior BJP leader Kalraj Mishra stated that the law should be rethought.

Various other topics are to be discussed at the meeting as well, according to the source.

This is the first meeting since the passing of the 10th Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee. The veteran will be paid tribute by the members.