fallingstars2018: Crazy Instagram Trend Among the Super-Rich

New hashtags & trends always keep popping up on social media, and there are people following the hype.

And this is the new trend that is taking over the Instagrammers of Russia, particularly the super-rich people.

The ‘Falling Stars Challenge is pretty simple, although its origins are unknown.

Posters on #fallingstars2018 are uploading their most extravagant fake falls while challenging followers and friends to do the same.

For reasons yet to be grasped, it’s proved an enormous hit with wealthy youngsters who have taken to the platform in their droves to upload themselves spread-eagled in front of private jets and opulent backdrops.

Others have taken to launching themselves from boats or flopping down in front of cars and escalators.

See PICS: