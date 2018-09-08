Hyperthyroidism is the production of too much thyroxine hormone. It can increase metabolism.

Symptoms include unexpected weight loss, rapid or irregular heartbeat, sweating and irritability, although the elderly often experience no symptoms.

Treatments include radioactive iodine, medication and sometimes surgery.

Foods To Avoid To Treat Hypothyroidism

Raw or half-cooked green leafy veggies or cruciferous veggies such as cabbage, bok choy, Broccoli, cauliflower, spinach, kale, etc.

Gluten-containing foods.

High-sugar foods as uncontrolled insulin spikes deteriorate the hypothyroidism condition.

Junk food and processed foods, like deep-fried foods, batter-fried foods, potato wafers, French fries, etc. These foods have a truckload of sodium but no iodine or nutritional value. They will only increase the cholesterol levels and take a toll on your health.

Green tea. There are many studies that have confirmed that green tea possesses anti-thyroid properties and consuming excessive green tea can cause hypothyroidism.

The thyroid gland can also affect your body in the opposite way, i.e., by overproducing the thyroid hormone. This condition is known as hyperthyroidism.

