How To Make Sweet Spicy Dates Pickle ?

This pickle has been very popular and is prepared for almost all occasions mostly to serve along with Biryani.
Ingredients:
- Dates pitted and chopped- 20
- Small onions, cut long- 7
- Ginger, minced- 2-inch slice
- Green chillies- 4, cut lengthwise or more depending upon how spicy you want
- Tamarind juice from fresh tamarind- soak 2-inch slice in 1/4 cup warm water for 5 minutes (if using concentrated tamarind paste use 1 to 2 tsp)
- Water- 1/4 cup
- Salt- to taste
- Oil- 1 tbsp
Instruction
- Soak fresh tamarind: 2-inch slice in 1/4 cup warm water for 5 minutes.
- After 5 minutes, combine the soaked tamarind in the water, drain the tamarind juice (discard the skin) and keep aside.
- Heat a saucepan, add oil, when it gets hot add chopped onions and green chillies cut lengthwise.
- Saute till onions turn tender, add minced ginger and cook for sometime.
- Add salt to taste.
- Add dates, cook for a few minutes.
- Add the tamarind juice to the dates, cook till dates are mashed up.
- If you are using concentrated tamarind, use less amount may be 1 to 2 tsp or according to your needs.
- Add water and cook covered for a few more minutes till the mixture gets thickened.
- Have a taste and more salt if needed, if you need the pickle to be spicier you could add 1/2 tsp chilli powder towards the end and cook the pickle for a minute. If it needs more tamarind, add 1 tbsp more tamarind juice.
- Serve along with biryani or any rice dishes.
