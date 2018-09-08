How To Make Sweet Spicy Dates Pickle ?

This pickle has been very popular and is prepared for almost all occasions mostly to serve along with Biryani.

Ingredients:

Dates pitted and chopped- 20

Small onions, cut long- 7

Ginger, minced- 2-inch slice

Green chillies- 4, cut lengthwise or more depending upon how spicy you want

Tamarind juice from fresh tamarind- soak 2-inch slice in 1/4 cup warm water for 5 minutes (if using concentrated tamarind paste use 1 to 2 tsp)

Water- 1/4 cup

Salt- to taste

Oil- 1 tbsp

Instruction

Soak fresh tamarind: 2-inch slice in 1/4 cup warm water for 5 minutes.

After 5 minutes, combine the soaked tamarind in the water, drain the tamarind juice (discard the skin) and keep aside.

Heat a saucepan, add oil, when it gets hot add chopped onions and green chillies cut lengthwise.

Saute till onions turn tender, add minced ginger and cook for sometime.

Add salt to taste.

Add dates, cook for a few minutes.

Add the tamarind juice to the dates, cook till dates are mashed up.

If you are using concentrated tamarind, use less amount may be 1 to 2 tsp or according to your needs.

Add water and cook covered for a few more minutes till the mixture gets thickened.

Have a taste and more salt if needed, if you need the pickle to be spicier you could add 1/2 tsp chilli powder towards the end and cook the pickle for a minute. If it needs more tamarind, add 1 tbsp more tamarind juice.

Serve along with biryani or any rice dishes.

