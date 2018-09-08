FoodRecipe

How To Make Sweet Spicy Dates Pickle ?

Sep 8, 2018, 03:10 pm IST
1 minute read
This pickle has been very popular and is prepared for almost all occasions mostly to serve along with Biryani.

Ingredients:

  • Dates pitted and chopped- 20
  • Small onions, cut long- 7
  • Ginger, minced- 2-inch slice
  • Green chillies- 4, cut lengthwise or more depending upon how spicy you want
  • Tamarind juice from fresh tamarind- soak 2-inch slice in 1/4 cup warm water for 5 minutes (if using concentrated tamarind paste use 1 to 2 tsp)
  • Water- 1/4 cup
  • Salt- to taste
  • Oil- 1 tbsp

Instruction

  • Soak fresh tamarind: 2-inch slice in 1/4 cup warm water for 5 minutes.
  • After 5 minutes, combine the soaked tamarind in the water, drain the tamarind juice (discard the skin) and keep aside.
  • Heat a saucepan, add oil, when it gets hot add chopped onions and green chillies cut lengthwise.
  • Saute till onions turn tender, add minced ginger and cook for sometime.
  • Add salt to taste.
  • Add dates, cook for a few minutes.
  • Add the tamarind juice to the dates, cook till dates are mashed up.
  • If you are using concentrated tamarind, use less amount may be 1 to 2 tsp or according to your needs.
  • Add water and cook covered for a few more minutes till the mixture gets thickened.
  • Have a taste and more salt if needed, if you need the pickle to be spicier you could add 1/2 tsp chilli powder towards the end and cook the pickle for a minute. If it needs more tamarind, add 1 tbsp more tamarind juice.
  • Serve along with biryani or any rice dishes.

