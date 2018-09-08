IND vs ENG Final Test: Indian Bowlers Came up with a Captivating Day 1 Performance

Ishant Sharma struck thrice to lead India’s sensational fightback as the visitors reduced England to 198 for 7 at stumps. Alastair Cook missed a century as England threw away a decent start in the final session of the opening day.

Ishant (3/28) picked up three wickets, while Jasprit Bumrah (2/41) and Ravindra Jadeja (2/57) struck twice each to trigger England’s collapse.

Former England skipper Cook, who called time on his illustrious career before the final rubber, top-scored for the hosts with a patient 71 off 190 balls before he was removed by Jasprit Bumrah. Joe Root had won the toss and elected to bat first.

Moeen Ali got to a 50 as well but India came roaring back in the third session after struggling to get wickets in the first two, to reduce England to 198 from 133/2 at one stage.