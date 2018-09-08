Tips To Reduce Your Cheek Fat

Chubby cheeks can make you feel disheartened and can lower your self-confidence. Excess cheek fat can make your face look older and bulky.

But now, no more worries, say goodbye to your cheek fat and get sculpted, toned and slimmed cheeks in 10 days.

Best Ways to Reduce Cheek Fat

Blow Balloons

Blowing balloons is a great way to tone and slim down your chubby cheeks. Simply, take a balloon and fill it with air. As you blow, feels the muscle in your cheeks expand. Release the air from the balloon and repeat the procedure for 10 times. This technique really works! And in 5 days you will notice a difference in the size of your cheeks.

Rotating Tongue Exercise (Best Exercise to Reduce Cheek Fat Instantly)

Rotating tongue exercise is a simple but yet powerful exercise to reduce facial fat. With the mouth closed, rotate your tongue in circular movements. While rotating, the tongue must touch the outer surface of your upper and lower teeth. Do this for 15 times each in clockwise and anticlockwise direction. Try it right now to see a decrease in your cheek fat.

Hot Towel Treatment

It may sound weird, but giving your face a facial steam can help reduce your cheek fat. When you apply facial steam it causes the face to sweat and thus combats fat getting stored in your facial areas. To start with first, boil some water in a bowl and then remove from heat and allow it to slightly cool down. Now dip a towel into the warm water and squeeze to remove the excess water. Gently, place this steaming towel onto the fatty areas of your face. Repeat this process for about 5 times. Do this 1 hour before going to bed. Facial steam opens up the pores and tone down your chubby cheeks.

Chewing Gum

Chewing gum is a good facial exercise to cut calories from the cheeks and flatten chubby cheeks. Chewing sugar-free gum for about 20 minutes twice in a day melts fat cells from your face and makes your face visibly thinner and toned. Do this 30 minutes after having your lunch and 30 minutes after having your dinner.

Face Massage

Facial massage is an effective way to reduce cheek fat, sculpt and tone your face. Excess fluid buildup causes swelling on your face and neck. Regular face massage with ginseng oil or wheat germ oil stimulates healthy blood circulation, drains lymphatic build-up and decreases water retention.

Start by following these four steps:

-Apply wheat germ oil on your face and neck.

-Move your palms in an upward direction. Start at your chin and gently move upwards in a circular motion. Repeat for 5 times.

-Next, with your fingertips, gently tap from the corners of your lips and then gradually move towards the ear. Repeat for 10 times.

-Now, move your fingers except the thumb along your jawline, use firm and upward strokes. Repeat for 5 to 6 times.

The Gargle Exercise

An easy and powerful trick to get rid of chubby cheek fat is to do warm gargle 3 to 4 times in a day. Just take a mouthful of warm water and swirl it around your mouth. You can do it anytime, anywhere. Do this before going to bed.

Puffy Cheeks Exercise

One of the quickest exercise to reduce fat from your upper and middle portion of your cheeks. This facial exercise strengthens your upper cheek muscles and makes your face look sculpted, lean and young. To begin with,

-First, close your mouth and blow air to puff up your cheeks. Hold for 10 seconds.

-Try to move the air to your right cheek and hold the air for 10 seconds.

-Finally, switch to your left cheek and hold the air for 10 seconds and then exhale.

-Repeat this for 10 times.

Smiling Fish Exercise

This is a great facial exercise to firm and tone your cheeks, it reduces flabby fat from your cheeks and strengthens your cheeks. This exercise targets the fat on your lower cheeks and around the chin. Suck in your cheeks to make a fish face and then try smiling while holding this posture. Stay in this position for a count of 10 seconds and then repeat for 5 times. One of the easiest and effective ways to lose face fat and chubby cheeks in 10 days.

Face Stretching Exercise

A facial yoga exercise to stretch and strengthen facial muscles, sculpt cheekbones, release tensions, reduces the lower portion of your cheeks fat and give a slim and attractive look to your face. Relax and open your eyes and lips and stick your tongue out, try to touch your chin. Hold for 10 seconds. Repeat this for 5 times.

Some Useful Tips to Reduce Cheek Fat

-If you want to lose that chubby cheek fat then try not to sleep in the afternoon.

-Do not sleep immediately after having your dinner, this may help fat buildup in your cheeks. Eat your dinner 2 hours before your bedtime.

-Avoid foods that contain a high amount of sugar, starch, and oil.

-Whenever you feel thirsty, drink a glass of warm water.

-Do skipping rope 100 times per day, it’s very beneficial in reducing facial fat.

