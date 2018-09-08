Will Fuel Prices Come Under GST? Union Petroleum and Natural Gas Minister 

The fuel prices continue to rise as the days go by further knocking in the already stunned common man.

Will the fuel prices be brought under the GST & bring relief to the nation?

Union Petroleum and Natural Gas Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Friday said: “The fuel price hike mainly is due to the depreciation of rupee against the dollar. Petrol and diesel should come under the purview GST and I accept that people are facing problems. Once petrol and diesel are brought are GST, everyone will be benefited.”

Pradhan stated that the global rise in the crude oil prices is due to the political tension in countries like Iran, Venezuela and Turkey and added that the Organisation of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) has also not been able to increase the production of crude oil despite their promise.

Pradhan said India is constantly in discussion with the US, which has been impacting the crude oil production.

“Yesterday, during the 2+2 discussion, External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj had raised the issue of oil price. This apart from the devaluation of rupee has also impacted the price hike of oil,” he said.