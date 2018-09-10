See Rise In Fuel Price On National Bandh Day

TODAY, the Congress had declared a national bandh as the fuel prices continue to rise.
And this is the latest fuel prices:
|CITY
|FUEL
|TODAY
|YESTERDAY
|
New Delhi
|
PETROL
DIESEL
|80.73
72.83
|
80.50
72.61
|
Kolkata
|
PETROL
DIESEL
|
83.61
75.68
|
83.39
75.46
|
Mumbai
|
PETROL
DIESEL
|88.12
77.32
|
87.89
77.09
|
Chennai
|
PETROL
DIESEL
|
83.91
76.98
|
83.66
76.75
|
Thiruvananthapuram
|
PETROL
DIESEL
|84.10
72.08
|
84
77.91
