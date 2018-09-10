IndiaNEWS

See Rise In Fuel Price On National Bandh Day

Sep 10, 2018, 10:38 am IST
Less than a minute
fuel prices
fuel prices rise on National Bandh

TODAY, the Congress had declared a national bandh as the fuel prices continue to rise.

READ ALSO:  Amid Bharat Bandh call, Fuel Price Hiked Again

And this is the latest fuel prices:

CITY FUEL TODAY YESTERDAY
 

 

New Delhi

  

PETROL

 

DIESEL

 

 80.73

 

72.83

  

80.50

 

72.61

 
 

 

Kolkata

  

PETROL

 

DIESEL

 

  

83.61

 

75.68

 

  

83.39

 

75.46

 
 

 

Mumbai

  

PETROL

 

DIESEL

 

 88.12

 

77.32

  

87.89

 

77.09

 
 

 

Chennai

  

PETROL

 

DIESEL

 

  

83.91

 

76.98

 

  

83.66

 

76.75

 
 

 

Thiruvananthapuram

  

PETROL

 

 

DIESEL

 

 84.10

 

 

72.08

  

84

 

 

77.91

 

Tags

Related Articles

Feb 2, 2018, 09:48 am IST

Delhi private school horror; student found dead in toilet

Sep 5, 2018, 09:29 pm IST

Malaika is Back with a Sexy Dance Number in Pataakha: Video

Aug 28, 2017, 05:05 pm IST

J&K: Unarmed police officer shot dead by militants

Aug 18, 2018, 05:50 pm IST

India Loses Wickets in Cluster After an Impressive Start

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2018, All Rights Reserved.
Close