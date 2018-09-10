TV Actresses who beat Bollywood Actresses with the popularity

Be it in terms of TRPs or pay packages or fan base, small screen actresses are no way behind the silver screen divas in terms of popularity. What’s more? These TV actresses are, literally, household names in the country!

Let’s a look at some of the most popular actresses on Indian TV.

Jennifer Winget is one of the small screen’s favorite faces. The actor, who was last seen in Beyhadh as Maya, is going to be back with yet another fiction soap titled Bepannah. Jennifer has been a part of some of the most loved shows on TV including Saraswatichandra, Dill Mill Gayye, Kahin To Hoga and Kkusum.

Hina Khan

Hina Khan: Bigg Boss 11 finalist Hina Khan first rose to fame with the longest running soap on Indian Television Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, where she played the character of Akshara. Owing to the hit show, Hina enjoys great popularity among the masses. Post Yeh Rishta, the actress participated in adventure-based reality show, Khatron Ke Khiladi. She is in a relationship with Rocky, who was the supervising producer of Yeh Rishta.

Divyanka Tripathi

Divyanka Tripathi: Divyanka Tripathi needs no introduction. The actress, who plays the lead role of Ishita in Yeh Hai Mohabbatein, is adored by the telly viewers. Her romantic tale with Raman aka Karan Patel keeps the viewers hooked to the show. Divyanka is the first Indian TV actress who has the highest number of followers on Instagram (6.5 mn). The actress is married to Vivek Dahiya

Mouni Roy

Mouni Roy: Mouni Roy has made a name for herself in the world of Television through shows such as Naagin, Mahadev and Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi. Mouni is not only loved on screen for the characters she plays, but also for her sense of style in real life. She is also a talented dancer. She is rumoured to be dating her Mahadev co-star Mohit Raina.

Shivangi Joshi

Shivangi Joshi: These days Shivangi Joshi is enjoying all the attention due to her show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. She plays the role of Naira in it. It is her chemistry with the leading actor Mohsin Khan which gets all the eyeballs. She is also dating him in real life. She has been part of shows like Khelti Hai Zindagi Aankh Micholi, Begusarai, Yeh Hai Aashiqui, Beintehaa, and others.

Nia Sharma

Nia Sharma: It is the show Jamai Raja that catapulted Nia Sharma to fame. More than her acting talent, she is known for being a hottie off-screen. Post Jamai Raja, Nia has been on the list of Asia’s sexiest women, gaining the second spot last year. Besides her fiction show, Nia has been a part of Khatron Ke Khiladi. She has also done a music video and a web series.

Shilpa Shinde

Shilpa Shinde: Shilpa Shinde gained everyone’s attention with the character of Angoori Bhabhi in Bhabi Ji Ghar Par Hain. However, she soon landed into trouble due to her fallout with the producers of the show. However, Shilpa bounced back with her participation in reality show, Bigg Boss 11, which she eventually won.

Sanaya Irani

Sanaya Irani: After Sanya Irani starred in shows Miley Jab Hum Tum Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon? there was no looking back for this petite actress. The two shows were loved by the viewers for the romance between the lead couples.

