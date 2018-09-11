China successfully tests world’s largest amphibious aircraft

China successfully tested a newly developed sea plane that could expand the military’s room to operate in the South China Sea has passed a series of on-water tests.

Expanding military’s room

China Aviation News said the AG600 Kunlong undertook the water maneuvering and low-speed flight trials on a lake in the central province of Hubei.

?Largest amphibious aircraft

China says the plane is the largest amphibious aircraft currently in use, boasting a length of 37 meters (120 feet) and a wingspan of 39 meters (127 feet), making it about the size of a Boeing 737.

Range

It has a range of 4,500 kilometers (2,800 miles), a maximum take-off weight of 53.5 tons and is designed for handling in choppy seas.

?Built

It is built partly for tasks such as fighting forest fires and maritime search and rescue operations.

Significance

The Kunlong is also capable of transporting large numbers of troops and military equipment to China’s South China Sea claims.

Landing & taking-off

It can use conventional airports and also land and take-off from the sea.