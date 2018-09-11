Cricketer Sreesanth to enter in Bigg Boss Show

All are excited to know the contestants of the next season of Bigg Boss. Salman Khan is all set to host it and the first promo for the show was released just a few days ago. This year the show’s theme is ‘jodis’.

Big Boss is all set to premiere on the big screen on September 16. With just days left for the show’s premiere, the list of the final contestants has been revealed.

The Recent Buzz is that the Indian cricketer Sreesanth to enter in Bigg Boss 12. The Indian cricketer was embroiled in an IPL spot-fixing the case in 2013, which resulted in his getting banned for life from playing Cricket by the BCCI. A number of reports have indicated that Sreesanth could be seen in this year’s Bigg Boss, which would mark his third reality show after Jhalak Dikhla Ja and Khatron Ke Khiladi.

According to the Indian Express, the first episode might feature Salman Khan’s brother-in-law Aayush Sharma and Warina Hussain, who will be making their Bollywood debut soon with Loveratri.

