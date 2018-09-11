Nature & WildlifeTourismTravel & Tourismtravelmania

Har Ki Doon Trek- Place You Should Visit In India With Your Best Friend

Sep 11, 2018, 09:57 pm IST
Less than a minute
Har-Ki-Doon-Trek

Who does not love the mountains? And when we talk about mountains the first thing that strikes our mind is trekking. Your experience could never be finished without trekking, keeping in mind you are in the Uttarakhand this is certainly the one for you. Known not for its lavish green valley and standing talk at a rise of 3556m, Har Ki Doon Trek is a standout amongst the most picked trekking trail in Uttarakhand.

Third party image reference

Nestled between the vast green valleys and the quiet mountains, this trek offers the best picturesque views. Trek through the verdant bushes, terraced fields, glaciers, fragrant orchids and meadows. What’s more, yes, don’t miss an opportunity to investigate the enriching forest which has moulded itself for an excellent view.

Third party image reference
Third party image reference

Also Read: Coorg : A Beautiful Place To Visit In Summer

Tags

Related Articles

Feb 18, 2018, 02:16 pm IST

Noble move from the part of Indian Airports to make ladies happy

Jan 15, 2018, 11:56 am IST

AirAsia offers Flight Tickets at base fare of Rs.99

Jan 12, 2018, 09:09 pm IST

Aircraft ladder of Indigo rammed into Airport terminal building

women-dried-underwear-in-on-board-flight
Feb 24, 2018, 04:24 pm IST

Video of a woman drying underwear in onboard flight went viral: See video

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2018, All Rights Reserved.
Close