Har Ki Doon Trek- Place You Should Visit In India With Your Best Friend

Who does not love the mountains? And when we talk about mountains the first thing that strikes our mind is trekking. Your experience could never be finished without trekking, keeping in mind you are in the Uttarakhand this is certainly the one for you. Known not for its lavish green valley and standing talk at a rise of 3556m, Har Ki Doon Trek is a standout amongst the most picked trekking trail in Uttarakhand.

Nestled between the vast green valleys and the quiet mountains, this trek offers the best picturesque views. Trek through the verdant bushes, terraced fields, glaciers, fragrant orchids and meadows. What’s more, yes, don’t miss an opportunity to investigate the enriching forest which has moulded itself for an excellent view.

