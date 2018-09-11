Isha Ambani attends Graduation Ceremony with Family and Fiance: See Pics

Isha Ambani, daughter of billionaire industrialist Mukesh Ambani graduated from Stanford University. She completed her Masters in Business Administration in June this year from Stanford Business School. The ceremony was being addressed by the award-winning actor Sterling K. Brown.

Isha had earlier completed her Psychology and South Asian Studies from Yale. She had even taught the Stanford nursery during her term there. Isha got engaged to Anand in May this year. Anand proposed at a temple in Mahabaleshwar and then they went out for lunch with their parents Nita and Mukesh.

The 26-year-old was accompanied by her family and her fiance Anand Piramal who made her special day even more special. In a recent picture, we can see Isha’s whole family attending her graduation with smiles on their faces. In the frame was seen Nita Ambani, Mukesh Ambani, Anand Piramal, Akash Ambani, Shloka Mehta and other members of her family.