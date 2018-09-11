State Run Transport Bus Falls into Gorge: 52 Pilgrims Killed

At least 52 people died and several others were injured as a Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) bus fell from a narrow road into a gorge at Kondagattu in Telangana’s Jagtyal district on Tuesday morning. The exact toll, however, is not clear as rescue and relief operations are still on.

Authorities said brake failure could be one of the reasons for the accident. The bus was carrying a large number of pilgrims who were returning from Anjaneya Swamy temple atop Kondagattu Hills, about 190 km from Hyderabad.

“The incident happened between 11.45 am and noon,” Jagtial District Collector A Sharat, who is supervising the relief and rescue work, was quoted by news agency PTI.

Chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao has expressed grief over the incident. He directed officials to provide better medicare to the injured. Also announced financial assistance of Rs. 5 lakh each to the families of the dead, a CMO release said.