accidentIndiaLatest NewsNEWS

State Run Transport Bus Falls into Gorge: 52 Pilgrims Killed

Chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao has expressed grief over the incident. He directed officials to provide better medicare to the injured.

Sep 11, 2018, 05:10 pm IST
Less than a minute

At least 52 people died and several others were injured as a Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) bus fell from a narrow road into a gorge at Kondagattu in Telangana’s Jagtyal district on Tuesday morning. The exact toll, however, is not clear as rescue and relief operations are still on.

Authorities said brake failure could be one of the reasons for the accident. The bus was carrying a large number of pilgrims who were returning from Anjaneya Swamy temple atop Kondagattu Hills, about 190 km from Hyderabad.

Also Read: Kerala Floods: Telangana government provides 100 tonnes of Nutritional food for Children

“The incident happened between 11.45 am and noon,” Jagtial District Collector A Sharat, who is supervising the relief and rescue work, was quoted by news agency PTI.

Chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao has expressed grief over the incident. He directed officials to provide better medicare to the injured. Also announced financial assistance of Rs. 5 lakh each to the families of the dead, a CMO release said.

Tags

Related Articles

Jan 23, 2018, 08:54 pm IST

Woman forcibly dragged out of the car and raped in front of her family: Four arrested

Jan 22, 2018, 02:55 pm IST

More than 2 lakh people have served with notice for depositing demonetized notes

Dec 14, 2017, 06:44 pm IST

A fine of Rs 2 lakh has slapped by the Supreme Court on MP

amit-shah-
Apr 1, 2018, 06:56 am IST

Congress and corruption are related like fish and water : Amit Shah

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2018, All Rights Reserved.
Close