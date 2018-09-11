Transgender Burnt Alive For Resisting 4 Men

In a shocking turn of events, a transgender was burnt alive for resisting 4 men.

The incident took place in Lahore, Pakistan where the victim died of 80% burns on the way to the hospital.

The victim was taken to an isolated place near a cab station in Sahiwal district, around 250 km from Lahore, by 4 men who tried to sexually assault him and burnt him alive for resisting their attempts, on Thursday.

The transgender community is very weak in northern Pakistan. The Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa Human Rights Directorate has taken serious notice of the rise in the incidents of violence against transgenders and has directed all departments concerned to share their investigation into the murder of transgender persons recently on a daily basis.

Pakistan’s parliament in May last year passed a law guaranteeing basic rights for transgender citizens and outlawing discrimination by both employers and private business owners.