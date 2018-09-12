IndiaNEWS

Culprit Hits Police With Pickaxe In Station; SHOCKING CCTV VISUALS

Sep 12, 2018, 11:47 am IST
A shocking CCTV visual revealed a culprit hitting a policeman with a pickaxe before running off.

The incident took place in Madhya Pradesh, where the accused was arrested on for disrupting the peace. The 25-year-old man was later arrested again.

In the CCTV visuals, the accused can be seen hitting the 2 policemen with a pickaxe on their head from behind, knocking them unconscious.

The head constable, one of the injured was reported as critical and has been shifted to the hospital.

For disrupting the peace, the accused 7 his friend were arrested by the police who were made to sit outside rather than in a lock-up. The accused attacked when he realized that there was no guard & escaped with his friend only to be caught on Sunday night.

The pickaxe was left behind for some construction work in the area.

