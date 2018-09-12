CinemacelebritiesEntertainment

Ishqbaaz actress Surbhi Chandna looks absolutely Sexy at her Birthday Bash

Ishqbaaaz actress Surbhi Chandna is the total opposite of a fashionista. She rarely shares full-length pics and takes a little effort only for special occasions. She often mentioned that her only contribution to Ishqbaaaz’s stylish outings is donning those sexy clothes.

We have gushed over her cold-shoulder tops, backless/strappy blouses, appliqued tops, fusion outfits and quaint bracelets/chockers in the boldest of colours. But when she let go of her casual attitude and puts in some effort, she looks gorgeous. Her ensembles constantly give everyone fashion goals.

Recently, Surbhi Chandna is busy celebrating her birthday on the serene and picturesque beaches while her fans are enjoying the glamorous and magnificent the actor has been sharing on her Instagram handle. Recently, the actor shared a photo on the photo and video sharing platform and her fans definitely can’t keep calm. The picture has already garnered over 94,601 likes on the Instagram while the comment section is flooded with the compliments for the actor.

??

Welcoming TAN with open arms ???? #holiday2018#birthdaygirl

?????Bring In looked like this this ?

Some Essential Sun Soaking this morning #letsplaydressup#gowns#annika#ishqbaaaz

I’m Sorry I can’t be Beautiful ~

EVENT READY LOOK – 1 Hair & Makeup – @elegantthreadingsalon Styling- @dramaqueenpranavichandna

