Ishqbaaz actress Surbhi Chandna looks absolutely Sexy at her Birthday Bash

Ishqbaaaz actress Surbhi Chandna is the total opposite of a fashionista. She rarely shares full-length pics and takes a little effort only for special occasions. She often mentioned that her only contribution to Ishqbaaaz’s stylish outings is donning those sexy clothes.

We have gushed over her cold-shoulder tops, backless/strappy blouses, appliqued tops, fusion outfits and quaint bracelets/chockers in the boldest of colours. But when she let go of her casual attitude and puts in some effort, she looks gorgeous. Her ensembles constantly give everyone fashion goals.

Recently, Surbhi Chandna is busy celebrating her birthday on the serene and picturesque beaches while her fans are enjoying the glamorous and magnificent the actor has been sharing on her Instagram handle. Recently, the actor shared a photo on the photo and video sharing platform and her fans definitely can’t keep calm. The picture has already garnered over 94,601 likes on the Instagram while the comment section is flooded with the compliments for the actor.

Let’s have a look at her picture below:

View this post on Instagram ?? A post shared by Surbhi Chandna (@officialsurbhic) on Sep 11, 2018 at 1:49am PDT

View this post on Instagram Welcoming TAN with open arms ???? #holiday2018#birthdaygirl A post shared by Surbhi Chandna (@officialsurbhic) on Sep 10, 2018 at 10:13am PDT

View this post on Instagram ?????Bring In looked like this this ? A post shared by Surbhi Chandna (@officialsurbhic) on Sep 10, 2018 at 12:51pm PDT

View this post on Instagram Some Essential Sun Soaking this morning #letsplaydressup#gowns#annika#ishqbaaaz A post shared by Surbhi Chandna (@officialsurbhic) on Sep 7, 2018 at 11:38pm PDT

View this post on Instagram I’m Sorry I can’t be Beautiful ~ A post shared by Surbhi Chandna (@officialsurbhic) on Sep 1, 2018 at 11:04pm PDT

