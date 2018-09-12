Sri Reddy claims Sachin Tendulkar allegedly had Illicit Relation with Famous Telugu Young Actress

Tollywood actress Sri Reddy who took the industry by storm with some shocking revelations about casting couch is back in the news again.

After targeting Nani and Pawan Kalyan, Sri Reddy is back with yet another shocker. In a recent Facebook post, the controversial Tollywood actress targeted God of Cricket Sachin Tendulkar and Telugu industry actress.

The actress took to her Facebook account on September 10 and wrote, “A romantic guy called Sachin tendulkaran, when he came to Hyderabad, charmi’ng girl did a romance wt him..high profile chamundeswar swami is a middle person..greatest persons can play well i mean romance well ????”

This post indirectly questions Sachin Tendulkar’s character as it gives an alleged hint of link-up between the master blaster and Tollywood actress Charmme Kaur. Eventually, the shocking claim of controversial Sri Reddy created major havoc on the internet. Fans of both the personalities didn’t like Sri Reddy’s comment as they trolled her badly on social media.

This is not the first time that Sri Reddy took a dig at some renowned personalities. She made quite a few revelations and had even gone on to reveal about her alleged affair with Suresh Babu’s son Abhiram Daggubati. That’s not all, she had even released some intimate pictures of them together, which left everyone in shock.

