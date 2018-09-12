Latest NewsIndiaNEWS

Yuva Nestam Scheme : Government to give Rs 1000 per month to unemployed youth

Sep 12, 2018, 09:19 am IST
Less than a minute

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu on Tuesday announced the launch of ‘Yuva Nestam Scheme’ on October 2, which would provide unemployment dole of Rs 1000 each to empower youth.

He said that the scheme’s major motive is to empower the youth by providing skill development, self-employment opportunities and use the youth power for the development of an economy. Discussing the ‘Yuva Nestam Scheme’ in the state Legislative Council, the chief minister said that youth should keep their attitude positive and strive to learn new things on a continuous basis by updating skills using technology.

Also Read : Momo challenge : Centre asks parents to monitor online activities of children

The state government has been providing skill development training to 10 lakh youth and providing employment opportunities to them. He said 260 training partners were appointed to train and provide employment opportunities to youth. The training partners were appointed from Singapore, Germany and UK too,” Naidu said in the assembly. The Chief Minister said ‘Jnana Bheri’, ‘Yuva Nestam Scheme’ and skill development programmes are aimed at empowering the youth of the Andhra Pradesh.  He said that the state government is encouraging industrialisation to provide employment to youth and improve the economy.

Tags

Related Articles

Jobs
Mar 13, 2018, 08:12 pm IST

Huge job vacancies in Dubai : Here’s the details

, Kanchi Sankara Mutt’s senior seer Sri Jayendra Saraswathi
Mar 1, 2018, 10:15 am IST

Kanchi Seer final rest; LIVE UPDATES of the final journey

May 1, 2018, 08:11 pm IST

Kerala Blaster’s star player is all set to make his acting debut

May 30, 2017, 04:36 pm IST

India-Germany made for each other, says PM Modi after talks with Angela Merkel

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2018, All Rights Reserved.
Close