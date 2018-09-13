Weatherman Forecasts Hurricane Florence To Weaken

Hurricane Florence was categorized as Category 3 hurricane with winds of 150 mph. But according to the latest reports, the hurricane is weakening.

The Hurricane Florence which was to deliver a powerful blow to the east coast of the USA has now weakened to Category 2 storm.

The southern states have been drenched with the torrential rains brought by Florence, while emergency warnings have been issued in the coastal areas. The people have been asked to evacuate before it is too late.

READ ALSO: Monster storm ‘Florence’ expected to hit US today, issues warning for huge floods

The National Hurricane Center (NHC) said that Florence’s maximum sustained winds had eased to 175km/h and it had been downgraded to a Category 2 storm from Category 3 on the five-level Saffir-Simpson wind scale.

It was the second such drop in the space of hours, but the Miami-based NHC stressed it remained “a life-threatening situation” due to the risks of storm surge around coastal areas.

Up to 1.7 million people are under voluntary or mandatory evacuation orders, and coastal residents were frantically boarding up homes and businesses and hitting the road on Wednesday as the storm approached.

Florence is forecast to dump up to one metre of rain in some areas after it makes landfall in North and South Carolina.