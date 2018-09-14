See Bollywood Celebrities who were in Ambani’s Residence for Ganesh Chaturthi Celebration

Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations have started and like always Bollywood celebs were seen in the festive mood. Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani hosted a grand party at their residence which was attended by some renowned faces of the film industry. From Shah Rukh Khan– Gauri Khan to Salman Khan and Aamir Khan, the bash was a star-studded affair.

Decked up in Indian attires, celebs received thumbs up from the fashion police. SRK and Gauri were twinning in white. Both of them were all smiles for shutterbugs. After celebrating the festival at sister Arpita Khan Sharma’s residence, Salman Khan also graced the party. He is occupied with the work of his upcoming film, Bharat. Despite his busy schedule, he took out time for his friends and family.

Amitabh Bachchan was accompanied by his daughter Shweta Bachchan Nanda. Aamir Khan, dressed in traditional attire, also posed for photographers.