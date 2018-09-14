celebrities

Cute Taimur visits Naani's place: See lovely pics here…

Sep 14, 2018, 03:44 pm IST
They are the future stars of Bollywood. In the entertainment industry, there a lot of kids who we often gush about every now and then. From their cute pictures going viral to the details about their daily routine, kids born in the tinsel town are celebrities in their own right who make headlines from the day they are born.

Taimur Ali Khan has taken the social media by storm. The star kid, who will turn two this December, is accustomed to cameras capturing his every move. The adorable little munchkin has also begun waving at the paparazzi, evidently enjoying the media attention.

After enjoying a play date with abba yesterday, it was time for the little munchkin to visit his naani Babita. And, the excitement on his face was palpable to say the least.

He looked delectable in his red polo shirt, cargo three-fourths and red canvas shoes. In the course of the short walk from his car to the building’s entrance, the baby gave paparazzi a bank of animated expressions. Taimur look adorable and cute.

