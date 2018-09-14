BeautyFashion

Effective Tips To Make A Nail Art At Home

Sep 14, 2018, 07:47 pm IST
Nail art designs express their style statement in an inventive manner. This trend is picking up its craze from the time female celebrities have adorned them. The trend is also achieving its fame right among the models on the ramp to the school going girls and everybody loves to flaunt their nail art.

Let’s check out some tips that would make your nail art process a little easier.

  • Most of the times, people have an issue with keeping their hands steady. Make sure to work on a flat surface and sit down while doing it. This will give you more control.
  • Line the skin around your nails with petroleum jelly to ensure a quick clean up.
  • You can also apply a layer of glue around the nails so that it can be peeled off after you finish your nail art.
  • Use a paintbrush dipped in nail polish remover to clean the area around your nails.
  • Make sure your nails are free from any oils or lotions before you start with the nail art!

