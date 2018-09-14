IndiaNEWS

Fuel Prices Continue Their Upward March; SEE LATEST PRICE LIST

Sep 14, 2018, 11:48 am IST
fuel price
fuel price continues their rise

The fuel price continues their upward climb yet again as international factors continue to affect the fuel price in India.

TODAY, the price of petrol was raised by 28 paise while diesel was raised by 22 paise.

And these are the latest price list:

CITY FUEL TODAY YESTERDAY
 

 

New Delhi

  

PETROL

 

DIESEL

 

 81.28

 

73.30

  

81

 

73.09

 
 

 

Kolkata

  

PETROL

 

DIESEL

 

 83.14

 

75.15

  

82.87

 

75.94

 
 

 

Mumbai

  

PETROL

 

DIESEL

 

 88.67

 

77.82

  

88.39

 

77.58

 
 

 

Chennai

  

PETROL

 

DIESEL

 

  

84.49

 

77.49

 

  

84.19

 

77.24

 
 

 

Thiruvananthapuram

  

PETROL

 

 

DIESEL

 

 84.40

 

 

78.64

  

84.33

 

 

72.34

 

