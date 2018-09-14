Fuel Prices Continue Their Upward March; SEE LATEST PRICE LIST

The fuel price continues their upward climb yet again as international factors continue to affect the fuel price in India.
TODAY, the price of petrol was raised by 28 paise while diesel was raised by 22 paise.
And these are the latest price list:
|CITY
|FUEL
|TODAY
|YESTERDAY
|
New Delhi
|
PETROL
DIESEL
|81.28
73.30
|
81
73.09
|
Kolkata
|
PETROL
DIESEL
|83.14
75.15
|
82.87
75.94
|
Mumbai
|
PETROL
DIESEL
|88.67
77.82
|
88.39
77.58
|
Chennai
|
PETROL
DIESEL
|
84.49
77.49
|
84.19
77.24
|
Thiruvananthapuram
|
PETROL
DIESEL
|84.40
78.64
|
84.33
72.34
