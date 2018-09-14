celebrities

Sunny Leone again raising the temperature with her latest avatar

Sep 14, 2018
Sunny Leone’s latest photo is breaking the internet. Sunny rules the social media and every time she shares a new video or photo of her, it takes no times to go viral.

In the stunning photo, Sunny Leone is at her sexy best avatar wearing a white and yellow crop top along with yellow jeans. Sunny is totally carrying out the retro look in this photo which has taken over the Internet.

Sunny Leone is currently hosting the 11th season of popular reality show Splitsvilla and will also be making her Telugu debut this year with Veeramdevi.

