Urvashi Rautela’s ethnic avatar on Ganesh Chaturthi is breaking the internet: See Pics

Urvashi Rautela is one of the most popular beauty queens in India. Bollywood’s sizzling actress Urvashi Rautela is yet again in the headlines.
The gorgeous lady has taken the internet by storm once again with her ethnic avatar. Urvashi Rautela offers her prayers to Lord Ganesha on the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi. She has shared a photograph on Instagram where she can be seen whispering in Lord Nandi’s ears. The photo has received 423,889 likes.
Urvashi is wearing a green coloured outfit. She looks beautiful as she smiles at the camera.
Check out the picture below:
View this post on Instagram
Om Gan Ganapatay Namo Namah! Shri Siddhivinayak Namo Namah! Asta Vinayak Namo Namah! Ganapati Bappa Moraiya! Ganesh Chaturthi is a ten-day Hindu festival celebrated to honour the elephant-headed God Ganesha’s birthday. He is the younger son of Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati. Ganesha is known by 108 different names and is the Lord of arts and sciences and the deva of wisdom. He is honoured at the start of rituals and ceremonies as he’s considered the God of beginnings. He’s widely and dearly referred to as Ganapati or Vinayaka. May Lord Ganesha pave every path filled with happiness & love for you and your family? #GaneshChaturthi
Post Your Comments