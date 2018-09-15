Complete Winners List Of Mollywood in SIIMA Awards 2018

The 7th edition of SIIMA (South Indian International Movie Awards) event is currently taking place in Dubai. The awards function for the year 2018 has been initiated (on 14 September 2018) yesterday which will last till today.

The nominations for SIIMA Awards 2018 (Malayalam) was out months ago and an online voting was held to select the big winners. Malayalam movies like Parava, Thondimuthalum Driksakshiyum, Mayaanadhi, Angamaly Diaries, Take Off etc., bagged the maximum number of nominations and a tight competition was on cards.

The event was sponsored by Pantaloons where they are going to honor some of the best talents from South Indian Cinema viz. Mollywood, Tollywood, Kollywood, and Sandalwood. Lijo Jose Pellissery for Angamaly Dairies received the Best Director Award and for the same film, Antony Varghese bagged the Best Male Debut Award.

Here is the complete list of SIIMA winners for Malayalam Cinema. Check out:

The Award for best Cinematographer Malayalam goes to Sanu John Varghese!

Popular Cinematographer Sanu John Varghese has been adjudged the SIIMA Awards 2018 (Malayalam) award for the Best Cinematographer for his scintillating work in the film Take Off, which was one of the most appreciated movies of 2017.

The Award for Best Playback Singer Female Malayalam goes to KSChithra. She win the award for her song from the film Kambhoji.

Best Playback Singer (Male) – Vineeth Sreenivasan The song Jimikki Kammal had emerged as one of the most popular Malayalam songs of all time. Vineeth Sreenivasan won the Best Playback Singer (Male) for the wonderful rendition of this song.

Best Music Director – Shaan Rehmaan Shaan Rehmaan had a fabulous 2017 with the musician delivering one of the all time hits, in the form of Jimikki Kammal. He won the SIIMA Award 2018 for the Best Music Director (Malayalam).

Best Debut Actor (Female) Nimisha Sajayan did impress one and all with her performance as Sreeja in the film Thondimuthalum Driksakshiyum. Rightly, she has been adjudged as the Best Debutant Actor (Female) at SIIMA Awards 2018.

Best Debut Director – Mahesh Narayanan Take Off was one of the biggest hits as well as the most acclaimed movies of 2017. Its director Mahesh Narayanan has won the award for the Best Debut Director.

Best Debut Actor (Male) – Antony Varghese Antony Varghese did make an impressive debut as a lead actor with the highly appreciated film Angamaly Varghese. The actor won the SIIMA Award for the Best Debut Actor (Male) for his performance as Vincent Pepe in the movie.

Best Actor – Nivin Pauly Nivin Pauly’s portrayal character named Kurien Chacko was indeed one among the major talking points of Njandukalude Nattil Oridavela. The actor won the Best Actor(Malayalam) trophy at the SIIMA Awards 2018 for his brilliant performance in the movie.

Best Actress – Aishwarya Lekshmi Aishwarya Lekshmi’s portrayal of the character Aparna from the film Mayaanadhi continues to fetch her laurels. Aishwarya Lekshmi has won the Best Actress (Malayalam) title at the SIIMA Awards 2018 for her performance in the much acclaimed film Mayaanadhi.



Best Director – Lijo Jose Pellissery Lijo Jose Pellissery, who came up with Angamaly Diaries, which gained nationwide attention, has been adjudged as the Best Director at the SIIMA Awards 2018 (Malayalam)