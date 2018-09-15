Cop’s Son Arrested For Beating Female Employee In Office; VIRAL VIDEO

A shocking video has gone viral where a man was brutally beating up a woman & threatening her.

A day after the video went viral, Rohit Singh Tomar the son of a sub-inspector Ashok Singh Tomar was arrested for assaulting the woman.

See VIDEO below:

The video is believed to have been taken at a call centre in Delhi’s Uttam Nagar on September 2.

The Union Home Minister was Rajnath Singh had come to know of the incident & tweeted that he had ordered action.

“I have taken note of a video where a youth has been seen severely beating a woman. I have spoken to the Delhi Police Commissioner over the phone and directed him to take necessary action in this regard,” Rajnath Singh tweeted on Friday.

The video was shot by Tomar’s friend who had asked him to stop beating the girl but did nothing to help her.

The victim had filed a rape case against Tomar. She alleged that Rohit Tomar had called her to his friend’s office and raped her. He started beating her when she threatened to go to the police, she said.

Another woman too complained against Tomar- his ex-girlfriend. She had released the video which Tomar had sent her warning her. She had complained to the police alleging that they had broken up but he continued to harass her. She even approached his father hoping he would help her but he too had threatened her.

The victim in the video was approached and asked to file a case against Tomar.