Disha Patani Broke Up with Tiger Shroff due to This Bollywood Actress?

Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani became one of the hottest young power couples of B-town. Despite the couple being exceptionally hush-hush about their alleged relationship, Disha and Tiger’s public appearances sketched a completely different story.

After their super-hit film, Baaghi 2, Tiger and Disha were often spotted on lunch and dinner dates, as happy as ever. Despite going on secret vacations and spending time with each other’s families, Tiger and Disha always maintained their ‘just friends’ stance.

As per Filmfare reports, Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani have called it quits. While the M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story actress is said to have moved on in her life, the Munna Michael actor is busy mingling with his Student Of The Year 2 co-star, Tara Sutaria.

A few days ago, there were reports that the Student of the Year 2 actress, Tara Sutaria was dating Dhadak fame, Ishaan Khatter, but it didn’t go out too well. As per Mumbai Mirror reports, Tara and Ishaan were dating for a long time before making their way into the film industry. But due to the reasons are best known to them, Tara and Ishaan parted ways and are not on talking terms now. After Ishaan, Tara was rumoured to be dating Rohan Mehra, who will make his Bollywood debut with Saif Ali Khan in Nikkhil Advani’s Bazaar.

Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani broke up because of his brewing closeness with Tara Sutaria. It is rightly said, Bollywood is one land of complicated relationships! In a throwback interview, Disha gave a hit back to her link-up rumours with Tiger and had said, “I know there is much buzz, awareness, and speculation about what’s happening between us. But I want to ask that just because you are spotted with a girl by the paparazzi outside a restaurant, does it become a date? Can’t friends go for a chilled out time or to eat or have a coffee?”

During a promotional event for Baaghi 2, Tiger also talked about his relationship with Disha and was quoted saying, “Well, I don’t deny my friendship with Disha when I am asked about it. That would be stupid. I handle it with a smile and a dose of evasive diplomacy. But I have to admit, the curiosity about our relationship is definitely helping our film. If people see us as a real-life couple, they will definitely appreciate our chemistry on screen.”