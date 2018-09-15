IndiaNEWS

Fuel Price Climbs As Center Takes Steps To Curb Rupee Price

Sep 15, 2018, 09:24 am IST
Less than a minute
fuel value rises again

As the Center takes steps to curb the downward fall of Rupee, the value of fuel continues its rise.

The petrol price was raised by 36 paise, while diesel price was raised by 26.

And these are the latest price list:

CITY FUEL TODAY YESTERDAY
 

 

New Delhi

  

PETROL

 

DIESEL

 

 81.64

 

73.56

  

81.28

 

73.30

 
 

 

Kolkata

  

PETROL

 

DIESEL

 

 83.50

 

75.41

  

83.14

 

75.15

 
 

 

Mumbai

  

PETROL

 

DIESEL

 

 89.03

 

78.08

  

88.67

 

77.82

 
 

 

Chennai

  

PETROL

 

DIESEL

 

  

84.85

 

77.75

 

  

84.49

 

77.49

 
 

 

Thiruvananthapuram

  

PETROL

 

 

DIESEL

 

 84.76

 

 

78.93

  

84.40

 

 

78.64

 

