Fuel Price Climbs As Center Takes Steps To Curb Rupee Price

As the Center takes steps to curb the downward fall of Rupee, the value of fuel continues its rise.
The petrol price was raised by 36 paise, while diesel price was raised by 26.
And these are the latest price list:
|CITY
|FUEL
|TODAY
|YESTERDAY
|
New Delhi
|
PETROL
DIESEL
|81.64
73.56
|
81.28
73.30
|
Kolkata
|
PETROL
DIESEL
|83.50
75.41
|
83.14
75.15
|
Mumbai
|
PETROL
DIESEL
|89.03
78.08
|
88.67
77.82
|
Chennai
|
PETROL
DIESEL
|
84.85
77.75
|
84.49
77.49
|
Thiruvananthapuram
|
PETROL
DIESEL
|84.76
78.93
|
84.40
78.64
