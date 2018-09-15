Parents Have No Problem As Swimming Coach Beats Student

A shocking video has emerged where a girl was seen beaten by her swimming coach in the presence of her mother.

The incident took place in city-based Rajpath Club in Ahmedabad on Thursday where a club member had shot the incident from a balcony.

The coach, Hardik Patel has been suspended, according to the club’s president Jagdish Patel.

In the video, the coach can be seen flogging 2 swimming costume-clad girls outside the swimming pool of the club located on S G Highway.



When questioned on the coach’s actions, the victim’s parents, as well as the other parents, have no problem & have given him a free hand in teaching their wards so they can get gold medals.

The parents defend the coach’s action & submitted a letter, signed by about 50 parents, defending the coach, to the Club. Social media was also flooded with messages from parents in defence of Hardik. “I hereby give my full consent to Hardik Sir to the method that he finds proper to train my daughter ******* for swimming,” read one message, which also mentioned the membership number of the parent.

A group of parents told media-persons that Hardik, a national-level swimmer, was coaching at the Club for five years and that there had never been any complaint against him. Some parents, who did not divulge their names, went to the extent of claiming that the two girls had not been beaten up.

Some parents are questioning the authenticity of the video.