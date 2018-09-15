Sania Mirza Misses Husband and Wants him Clean Shaved, Shoaib Malik did this in Reply: Video

Once again, India’s tennis ace player Sania Mirza has showered her immense love on husband Shoaib Malik with an adorable Twitter post. Pregnant with her first child – Sania is a pretty active social media participant and is known to hold strong views about personal and professional life.

Missing from action due to pregnancy break, Sania has been posting plenty of photos and videos on social media to keep her large fanbase engaged. In her latest Twitter post, Sania posted a picture on her official account where she revealed how much she was missing her husband Shoaib Malik.

Shoaib is presently in UAE with the Pakistan cricket team to participate in the upcoming Asia Cup 2018. Sania took to social media to remind him of how much was he being missed. Sania captioned the post, “There are a ‘couple’ of us missing you here! Need a time machine @realshoaibmalik..real quick…! #fbf #nostalgia #beautifulface come back soon and maybe without the stubble.”

There are a ‘couple’ of us missing you here! Need a time machine @realshoaibmalik..real quick…!#fbf #nostalgia #beautifulface come back soon and maybe without the stubble…? pic.twitter.com/Ds8z9qWG4R — Sania Mirza (@MirzaSania) September 14, 2018

To this post of hers, Shoaib commented a kiss emoji, but who knew what was coming up next. Just like a doting hubby, Shoaib gave a pleasant surprise to his expecting wifey and shared an amazing video post where he got rid of his stubble. Aww so cute, no? Following is the video to which he captioned, “Begum jo bole woh right! This look is for you @mirzasaniar and a surprise at the end for the little one. #summerlook #breakthebeard #asiacup.” Check out the video here: