These Two Contestant May Get Eliminated In Bigg Boss Malayalam Show

Bigg Boss a reputed reality show in which Contestants from different walks of life are locked in a common house. They perform and complete various tasks and compete with each other in order to win a cash prize.

The show premiered on June 24, 2018, on Asianet. Veteran actor Mohanlal is the host of the show.

As Bigg Boss Malayalam grand finale is just two weeks away, audiences believe that Mohanlal will announce multiple eliminations this week. Mohanlal is expected to announce the name of the evicted contestant either today or tomorrow.

Out of the six contestants who are there in the list of nomination, Basheer Bashi is the most likely contestant who will be eliminated from the house. More than 94 per cent argue that Basheer should go out from the house this week.

In all probabilities, Pearle Maaney, Sabumon Abdusamad and Srinish will easily reach the safe zone this week. All these three housemates have a decent fan following on social media platforms, and it could easily help them to reach the finale without any hassles.

Even though Archana Suseelan and Suresh are two strong contestants, their fan support in online spaces is pretty low. If Mohanlal decides to do multiple nominations this week, then either Archana Suseelan or Suresh will go out of the house along with Basheer Bashi.