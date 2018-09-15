NEWSGulfInternational

WARNING!!! These 4 Medicines Are Dangerous; Are You Taking Them?

Warnings have been issued to these 4 medicines by the Ministry Board. Are you consuming them?

The UAE Ministry of Health and Prevention have issued warnings against these 4 pharmaceutical medicines that are prescribed for neurological, respiratory and underactive thyroid disease.

The 4 medicines: Neuroveen– a natural relief of neuralgia nerve pain; Respitrol– for safe, temporary relief of chest tightness, shortness of breath, wheezing and coughing; Thyroveev– a homoeopathic remedy for underactive thyroid or hypothyroidism; and Compulsin– a natural relief of obsessive thoughts and compulsive urges.

READ ALSO:  Health Ministry bans sale and distribution of 328 drugs

As per the knowledge of & in co-operation with the US FDA these 4 medicines have been issued warnings as there are possible microbial contamination and contagious infection.

These products are distributed worldwide through wholesale, retail & online sales.

The manufacturer Hellolife Inc stated that the consumption of these medicines would lead to increased infections, that can be life-threatening and would need medical assistance.

The ministry warned members of the public not to purchase any unregistered pharmaceutical products or food additives from bogus pharmacies on the internet and social media for their own safety.

