Ekta Kapoor Reveals why she named her Lead Actors as Prerna Sharma and Anurag Basu

Kasautii Zindagii Kay reboot is going on air from September 25 on Star Plus. The Ekta Kapoor’s popular romantic TV show features Erica Fernandes and Parth Samthaan as the new Prerna Sharma and Anurag Basu, respectively, on the show. The producer recently revealed that how she cast the two actors as her new Anurag and Prerna. Now, she has opened up on the reason behind naming their most adored television characters.

It’s already known that Ekta named the male lead, Anurag, after the name of his good friend, filmmaker Anurag Basu. He has directed films like Barfi, Murder, Gangster, Kites and Jagga Jasoos among others. However, the mystery around the name Prerna was still lingering on, until Ekta finally solved it on a Twitter post.

She first asked her followers on Twitter to answer why she named Shweta’s character Perna in Kasautii Zindagii Kay. Then, answering herself, she revealed that she was in search of a suitable name when somebody suggested to her the name of actor Prem Chopra’s daughter, Prerna Chopra, who’s now the wife of actor Sharman Joshi.

Ekta posted, “Sharman Joshi’s wife’s name is Prerna. She is the daughter of my dad’s close friend Prem Chopra. We were having a tough time trying to finalize the perfect name opposite Anurag. That’s when a colleague suggested Prem ji’s daughter Prerna. And I instantly knew I have the perfect name”.