BJP to Field this Long List of Celebrities in the Upcoming Election?

Sep 16, 2018, 10:53 am IST
BJP is checking the possibilities of fielding popular celebrities as its candidates in the upcoming Loksabha elections in 2019. A senior leader of BJP, who doesn’t wish to reveal his name said that BJP is planning to introduce around 70 candidates from the film-sports-arts-cultural field, reports Indian Express.

Malayalam Superstar Mohanlal for the Thiruvananthapuram constituency, Akshay Kumar from New Delhi, Madhuri Dixit from Mumbai, Sunny Deol from Gurudaspur, Virender Sehwag are the names in the reckoning. The party is reportedly considering the chances of fielding as many as 70 such eminent personalities in the next Lok Sabha elections.

But Mohanlal hasn’t clarified yer whether he would be a candidate for BJP or not.

