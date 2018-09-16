Bollywood Actresses Who Were Engineers

They are more popular for their acting skills and glamour, but not many of us know that some of these Bollywood celebrities are highly educated too.

Engineering is one of the most pursued degrees in India. No matter how talented a singer you are or how much you love dancing or anything else, you aren’t an eligible bachelor unless you are an engineer or a doctor.

Not only that makes it mandatory for the youth to become engineers, the degree is not an easy one to get. From rote learning gazillions of formulas to the never-ending cycle of tests and exams, you can conquer the world if you can get through a bachelors degree in engineering.

Here is a list of actresses who were Engineers:

Disha Patani

She finished B.tech in computer science from Amity University, Lucknow

Kriti Sanon

‘Raabta’ actress is an engineer by profession. She completed her B. Tech in Electronics and communication from Jaypee Institute of Information Technology, Delhi but later pursued acting and even went on to win the Filmfare Award for Best Female Debut for her film ‘Heropanti’.

Taapsee Pannu

The ‘Pink’ actress is a pass out from the Computer Science Engineering Department from New Delhi’s Guru Tegh Bahadur Institute of Technology. Before taking up the role in Pink, Taapsee was working as a software engineer

Ameesha Patel

Ameesha Patel of Kaho Na Pyaar Hai fame got a degree from Boston University before stepping foot in the industry. She was a student of biotech engineering.