How To Use Lemon Water For Weight Loss?

Drinking lemon juice not only helps to burn fat but also takes care of your overall health as it is loaded with vitamin C, dietary fiber, vitamins, and minerals.

The best part is, you don’t have to go on a low-calorie diet or drink just lemon juice throughout the day to lose weight.

As a rich source of vitamin C, lemon juice protects the body from Immune system deficiencies. Drinking lemon juice with warm water every morning helps in maintaining the pH balance of the body.

When To Drink Lemon Water for Weight Loss?

Drink 1 cup of lemon water in empty stomach early in the morning

Drink 1 cup of lemon water (with a pinch of salt) during a workout session

Drink 1 cup of lemon water 30 minutes before lunch and dinner

The biggest lemon water benefit may be from the temperature of the water and not even the added lemon. Drinking any water, especially warm water, first thing in the morning can help flush the digestive system and rehydrate the body.

A stressed liver cannot burn fat effectively; lemon helps detoxify your liver and helps it function properly. Drinking warm water with honey and lemon can do wonders for your health in many other ways.

Lemon water is a healthy drink that can add a good amount of vitamin C to your diet. It’s a fantastic, flavorful alternative to plain water that has several health benefits. However, if you already eat lots of fruits and vegetables and drink plenty of fluids, then lemon water will be of no nutritional benefit.